New York State lawmakers pass final budget

The weekend of April 9 saw the passage of the New York State budget after the state Assembly and Senate, respectively, closed out Saturday and Sunday legislative sessions at the state Capitol in Albany. The final passage comes nine days after the April 1 state budget deadline, and after weeks of hard-fought negotiations between legislative leaders and Governor Andrew M. Cuomo over a range of policy issues included in the $153.1 billion spending plan.

