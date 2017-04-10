New York Just OK'd Tuition-Free Colle...

New York Just OK'd Tuition-Free College For Middle Class

18 hrs ago

New York just became the first state in the nation to make tuition free for middle class students at both two- and four-year public colleges. Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced the tuition-free plan in January.

