New concert album capturing Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow rocking Birmingham, UK, due out in June

Last June, Ritchie Blackmore played his first official rock shows in nearly 20 years -- a trio of European concerts with a newly assembled version of his old group Rainbow . Now, a two-CD set and digital download documenting the performance Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow gave on June 25, 2016, at Genting Arena in Birmingham, U.K., will be released on June 9 .

