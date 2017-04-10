New concert album capturing Ritchie B...

New concert album capturing Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow rocking Birmingham, UK, due out in June

Last June, Ritchie Blackmore played his first official rock shows in nearly 20 years -- a trio of European concerts with a newly assembled version of his old group Rainbow . Now, a two-CD set and digital download documenting the performance Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow gave on June 25, 2016, at Genting Arena in Birmingham, U.K., will be released on June 9 .

