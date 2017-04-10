New concert album capturing Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow rocking Birmingham, UK, due out in June
Last June, Ritchie Blackmore played his first official rock shows in nearly 20 years -- a trio of European concerts with a newly assembled version of his old group Rainbow . Now, a two-CD set and digital download documenting the performance Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow gave on June 25, 2016, at Genting Arena in Birmingham, U.K., will be released on June 9 .
