New compilation featuring performances from the 1967 Monterey Pop festival due out in June
With the 50th anniversary of the Monterey International Pop Festival approaching, a new compilation featuring highlights from the historic 1967 concert event will be released on June 9 as a CD and digital download. Iconic Performances from the Monterey International Pop Festival will offer 13 songs from famous artists who played the fest, including previously unissued performances by The Grateful Dead and late singer/songwriter Laura Nyro .
