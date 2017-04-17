Music Tonight - Monday, April 17

Music Tonight - Monday, April 17

Recently wrapping up the sold-out Alice's Restaurant 50th Anniversary Tour, Arlo Guthrie comes up the road to visit us here in Humboldt. On the road with his band Shenandoah , Arlo's Running Down The Road Tour brings some of his favorite cuts from his late '60s and early '70s catalogue.

Chicago, IL

