Mel B accuses Stephen Belafonte of stopping Eddie Murphy seeing his daughter

The pop star has claimed Stephen stole her phone and texted the 56-year-old comedian's assistant at 4:30am, pretending to be Mel, in a bid to stop Eddie from seeing Angel, 10. In a series of court documents, Mel explains: "In February 2017, I had a arranged for a meeting between my daughter, Angel, and her biological father to take place in mid-March. Up to this point, they had not had a relationship.

