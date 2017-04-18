Lynchburg 'war tax resister' speaks about pacifist lifestyle

A pacifist who lives in downtown Lynchburg, Larry Bassett said he refuses to pay $128,000 in federal taxes owed by today's deadline, citing Henry David Thoreau, the 19th century philosopher who wrote the pamphlet "Civil Disobedience." A pacifist who lives in downtown Lynchburg, Larry Bassett said he refuses to pay $128,000 in federal taxes owed by today's deadline, citing Henry David Thoreau, the 19th century philosopher who wrote the pamphlet "Civil Disobedience."

