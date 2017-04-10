Local activists get ready for climate march
Carbondale residents on Friday came out for a sign-making party at the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship Church in preparation for the People's Climate March. The march will commence with a rally from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on April 22 and a post-march festival at 2 p.m will feature music by local group Meridian 90 and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC