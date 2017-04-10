Local activists get ready for climate...

Local activists get ready for climate march

Carbondale residents on Friday came out for a sign-making party at the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship Church in preparation for the People's Climate March. The march will commence with a rally from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on April 22 and a post-march festival at 2 p.m will feature music by local group Meridian 90 and others.

