Leonard Cohen's son says the singer was confident Donald Trump would be elected

14 hrs ago

Leonard Cohen told his family, in his final days, he was confident Donald Trump would be elected president of the United States. The Montreal singer-songwriter's son Adam recalled the prediction at Saturday's Juno gala dinner, where his father received a posthumous artist of the year prize.

