Leonard Cohen protege to play Galway this month
SHE SPENT time with the Dalai Lama and Mother Teresa, worked with street children in Egypt, and with Tribal Elders of Wekweti, an isolated First Nation community in northern Canada, but she is best known as the late Leonard Cohen's protege. Canadian folk-pop singer-songwriter NEeMA plays The Loft at Seven on Thursday April 13, as part of her current Irish and British tour.
