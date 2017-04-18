Lafayette's Zachary Richard turns to ...

Lafayette's Zachary Richard turns to crowdfunding to get his 'bicultural' music to fans

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Award-winning folk-rock musician, songwriter and activist Zachary Richard, who shares his time between his hometown of Lafayette and French-speaking areas of Canada, has produced 20 albums since the start of his career in 1972, some in French and some in English. For his 21st album, Richard plans to bridge the linguistic gap and offer a collection of songs in both languages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated Apr 17 ReneCat 1
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr 10 CodeTalker 23
News California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc... Apr 5 Aline 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Apr 3 anonymous 6
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar '17 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,755 • Total comments across all topics: 280,505,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC