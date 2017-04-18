Lafayette's Zachary Richard turns to crowdfunding to get his 'bicultural' music to fans
Award-winning folk-rock musician, songwriter and activist Zachary Richard, who shares his time between his hometown of Lafayette and French-speaking areas of Canada, has produced 20 albums since the start of his career in 1972, some in French and some in English. For his 21st album, Richard plans to bridge the linguistic gap and offer a collection of songs in both languages.
