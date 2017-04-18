Labour's deputy leader helps launch Ian Austin's campaign in Dudley North
Tom Watson chose Dudley for his first campaign visit of the snap General Election and helped to launch long-serving MP Mr Austin's campaign in front of a rally of Labour supporters outside Dudley College 's new buildings on Priory Road. Mr Watson said: "I wanted to come to Dudley for my first visit because I have never met an MP who works harder for their constituency than Ian Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr 17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC