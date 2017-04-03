Justin Townes Earle and Sierra Hull heading for Suffolk's Maverick festival

More than 40 artistes from both sides of the Atlantic will take part in a Suffolk festival of Americana and roots and blues music this summer. Maverick Festival has announced details of its full line-up for the event - its 10th year - at Easton Farm Park from June 30 to July 2. Headline acts include award-winning singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, Grammy-nominated Sierra Hull and festival favourites such as The Henry Brothers, vocalist, instrumentalist and tap dancer Stompin' Dave Allen, British urban bluegrass rockers Police Dog Hogan and American acoustic guitarist and singer-songwriter Brooks Williams.

