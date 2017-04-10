Judge rules Atwood, Orr can remain on Assembly ballot
A legal attempt to remove a Republican candidate for state Assembly and his running mate from the primary ballot in June fell short on Monday afternoon in Newark. David Atwood and Nathan Orr, who are running on a joint ticket in the 24th Legislative District for state Assembly, will remain on the GOP primary ballot after an administrative law judge ruled in their favor against a submitted objection to their state filed nominating petition.
