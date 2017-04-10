Jonathan Edwards not just a concert, ...

Jonathan Edwards not just a concert, it's a unique experience

Jonathan Edwards, an American folk legend, is gracing the stage again. The man behind the 1972 hit single "Sunshine" will be performing at the Courthouse Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. An artist who measures his success by his ability to attract and take good care of an audience for four decades, Jonathan maintains that it is ... (more)

