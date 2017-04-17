John Prine Plots Headlining 2017 Fall...

John Prine Plots Headlining 2017 Fall Tour

John Prine has announced a fall tour and is taking steps to avoid ticket scalpers by teaming with Ticketmaster's "Verified Fan" program. The legendary singer, who will release his first-ever songbook John Prine Beyond Words this week, has set up pre-registering system to ensure that fans, not scalpers, secure tickets for the upcoming shows.

