Joan Baez Performs Thrilling 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot' at Rock Hall of Fame
Joan Baez played with Mary Chapin Carpenter and the Indigo Girls at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Joan Baez delivered spare, captivating versions of three songs from her repertoire on Friday night at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
