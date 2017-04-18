Jerusalem folk duo Tamar and Netanel promote new album
They met in 2013 during a performance by Tamar and both felt an immediate connection which naturally led to forming a duo and then marriage. Israeli husband-and-wife musical couple Tamar and Netanel Amar will be bringing their love of American folk music to Jerusalem's Confederation House tonight as they perform songs from their new album.
