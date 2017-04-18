Jerusalem folk duo Tamar and Netanel ...

Jerusalem folk duo Tamar and Netanel promote new album

10 hrs ago

They met in 2013 during a performance by Tamar and both felt an immediate connection which naturally led to forming a duo and then marriage. Israeli husband-and-wife musical couple Tamar and Netanel Amar will be bringing their love of American folk music to Jerusalem's Confederation House tonight as they perform songs from their new album.

Chicago, IL

