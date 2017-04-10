Jeff Moehlis: 'Bout Eric Andersen and Things

Jeff Moehlis: 'Bout Eric Andersen and...

Aesop told us that "a man is known by the company he keeps," and by that measure singer-songwriter Eric Andersen is clearly one cool dude: Andersen got his start over 50 years ago as a folk musician performing in the legendary venues of Greenwich Village and writing classic songs like "Thirsty Boots," "Violets of Dawn" and "Close the Door Lightly When You Go." Since then his style evolved in various interesting directions, and many of his albums are highly acclaimed, including his 1972 album Blue River which is a somewhat hidden gem of the singer-songwriter genre.

