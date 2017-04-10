Island musicians make it to semi-fina...

Island musicians make it to semi-finals in songwriting competition

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: CBC News

Kinley Dowling is one of a group of Island musicians who have reached the semi-finals in the Canadian Songwriting Competition. Dowling is more pop, and Guptill has more of a folk sound, but they both write songs from personal experience, songs that touch others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr 10 CodeTalker 23
News California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc... Apr 5 Aline 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Apr 3 anonymous 6
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar '17 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 1
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,020 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC