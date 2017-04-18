Irish legends The Fureys ready to rol...

Irish legends The Fureys ready to roll back the years

LEGENDS of Irish music and song The Fureys have been selling out concerts worldwide for nearly 40 years and they return to Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan for a night of Irish music, songs and stories on the April 25 at 7:30pm. The Fureys are responsible for some of the most stirring music ever to capture the public imagination.

Chicago, IL

