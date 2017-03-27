Irish folk legends The Fureys back at Princes ahead of 40th anniversary
IRISH folk legends The Fureys are back in town hot on the heels of latest album The Times They Are A Changing. George, Paul and Davey were playing in Denmark with their own band called The Buskers when Eddie and Finbar were involved in a road smash while touring Germany.
