Indie folk-rocker Kevin Devine to play Blast Furnace Room at ArtsQuest Center
Underground indie folk-rocker Kevin Devine , who has released nine critically well-received albums in the past 15 years, will perform at the Blast Furnace Room at ArtsQuest Center in Bethlehem, it was just announced. Devine, whose material with its introspective and political themes is influenced as much by Bob Dylan and Elliot Smith as by Nirvana, will perform at 8 p.m. May 17. Tickets, at $15 in advance and $17 day of show, went on sale at noon today at www.steelstacks.org and 610-332-3378.
