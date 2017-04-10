Hens celebrating the end of the housing order at Greendale by laying ginormous eggs
From December 8 until February 28, chickens had to be kept indoors due to the risk of avian influenza, and poultry keepers in higher risk areas had to house the birds until April 13. The owners from Greendale Farm tried everything to keep the birds spirits up, including playing their favourite music, but nothing lifted their spirits as much as letting them out last Thursday. To celebrate the hens have been laying numerous oversized eggs, including one at 150g - nearly three times the size of a regular egg.
