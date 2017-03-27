Funny and Nutty Songs From YesterYear

Funny and Nutty Songs From YesterYear

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tama News-Herald

A couple of weeks ago, we celebrated St. Patrick's Day. Kind of a crazy time of the year, I guess.....and speaking of crazy, do you remember "The Unicorn Song" by the Irish Rovers? I listened to it a couple of times on You-tube and even orchestrated my voice into a fine Irish tone while blaring out why we don't see a Unicorn this very day!! Anyway, this got me to thinking about all the other crazy, nutty and goofy songs from "way back when."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... 1 hr USA Today 5
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar '17 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb '17 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC