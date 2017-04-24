Fred Penner weighs album of grown-up ...

Fred Penner weighs album of grown-up tracks for a 'deeper connection' with fans

Fred Penner won his legendary status entertaining kids with "The Cat Came Back" and other favourites, but the singer says he's considering an album for grown-ups. "I've written songs along the way," the 70-year-old performer said in a recent interview.

