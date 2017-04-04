France's Acoustic Guitar Wiz Pierre B...

France's Acoustic Guitar Wiz Pierre Bensusan Returns to Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts

On Friday April 7, France's acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan continues his 40 date tour of the USA and Canada with a much-anticipated return concert at Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts! Winner of the Independent Music Award, in the Live Performance Album category for his latest triple live album "Encore" , "Rose d'Or" of the Montreux Festival for his first album, "Prs de Paris" , "Best World Music Guitar Player " by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine , Bensusan is recognized as one of the premier musicians of our time.

