Folk singer Judy Collins on winning h...

Folk singer Judy Collins on winning her battles with food

8 hrs ago

Collins' account of her struggles with bulimia and alcoholism is her way of conquering troubles that exacted a high personal cost Septuagenarian American folk singer Judy Collins attributes her youthfulness to exercise, meditation and a diet free of sugar, grains and flour. Her well-being, she believes, has been a result of the Anonymous food programme, which helped end her bulimia in 1982.

