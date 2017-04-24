Folk quintet re-imagine songs by hero's mum
FOLK'S most redeeming factor is its ability to evolve and for the artists creating it to be attuned to collaboration. For Northumbria quintet The Unthanks - fronted by sisters Becky and Rachel Unthank - their latest collaboration, to be showcased at The Anvil on April 28, was one they approached with trepidation, as they were re-imagining the work of the mother of one of their favourite artists - Nick Drake.
