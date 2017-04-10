Folk quartet to perform in village

Folk quartet to perform in village

Returning just 18 months after their last visit to Alstonefield, Urban Folk Quartet perform a unique blend of fiddle-led music unlike any traditional folk band you might have heard. Their approach is simply to embrace any and every influence that seems to makes sense to them from funk grooves to middle-eastern melodies, afrobeat to north Indian rhythms.

