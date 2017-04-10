Folk Music Legend Headlines Fundraiser Gala in Fairfield
Folk icon Tom Chapin will headline a special celebration of Horizons at Sacred Heart University, a high-quality enrichment program for children from Bridgeport's public and parochial schools. The program's second annual gala, featuring a night of fun, food, drink and song, will take place April 22 at SHU's Martire Business and Communications Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|18 hr
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC