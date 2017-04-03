Folk Favourites for Wickham Festival
WICKHAM Festival organisers have unveiled an all-star line-up for 2017. Headliners include KT Tunstall, Seth Lakeman and The Levellers alongside Eliza Carthy, 10CC, Show of Hands and The Selecter.
