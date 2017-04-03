Folk duo to showcase acclaimed new album at gig
FOLK artists Ninebarrow will perform in Dorchester at the Corn Exchange on Saturday at 8pm.The duo's latest album Releasing the Leaves was awarded five stars in both Maverick Magazine and the English Folk Dance and Song Society Magazine. Ninebarrow are building a huge reputation for their innovative and captivating take on the folk tradition.
