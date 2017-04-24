Folk duo to perform in Barnard Castle

Renowned duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman will perform at premier folk music venue, The Witham, Barnard Castle 's vibrant Arts Centre, on Friday, May 5. The pair has a world-class reputation as original songwriters and twice winners of the BBC Radio 2 folk award for Best Duo 2013 and 2016. Having a career boasting collaborations with folk greats including Kate Rusby, Cara Dillon, Seth Lakeman, Levellers, Show of Hands and more, the partnership form a union of solid guitar playing, smoky vocals and top-notch producing skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.