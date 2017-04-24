Find out which celebrity Glaswegians want airport named after
Billy Connolly , The Big Yin, has been named as the celebrity that most local residents would pick to further raise the profile of Glasgow International Airport. Other UK airports have chosen to honour their homegrown celebrities by naming an airport after them and this survey, conducted by HolidayExtras.com, asked Glaswegians who they would choose if that opportunity arose at Glasgow airport.
