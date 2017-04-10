Fifth Third Summer Concert Series At Meijer Gardens Thursday, April 13
REPLAY AMERICA: Billy Ocean, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Taylor Dayne first show at Meijer Garden;s Summer Concert Series REPLAY AMERICA: Billy Ocean, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Taylor Dayne first show at Meijer Garden;s Summer Concert Series This year they says the lineup reflects the continued commitment to bring high-quality, talented and broadly diverse artists to Meijer Gardens. Public Relations Manager John VanderHaagen says it's an intimate setting that makes the Fifth Third Summer Concert Series what it is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC