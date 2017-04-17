Fairport Convention - 50:[email protected]

Read more: Music-News.com

The title is intended to cover all the bases: the band is 50 years old and the album is equally split live/recorded songs. Though that doesn't truly reflect that Fairport Convention are much more likely to be seen on a stage rather than a recording studio these days with two nationwide tours and a festival every year.

Chicago, IL

