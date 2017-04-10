'Even the liberals were all over this': Bill Maher disgusted by...

'Even the liberals were all over this...

Bill Maher understood why Republicans were happy to see 59 cruise missiles streaking into the sky over Syria early Friday - President Donald Trump was asserting his authority as commander in chief against a dictator who'd used chemical weapons on his own citizens. But Maher said he was disgusted by the words of another group that seemed mesmerized by the missiles: TV journalists.

