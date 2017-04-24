Egypt's Moez street hosts 1st festival of "Egyptian Heritage"
Elham Salah el-Din, Head of the Museums Sector at the Ministry of Antiquities, noted that this festival highlights "the importance of traditional crafts in preserving the Egyptian identity." This festival comes under the patronage of Dr. Khaled el-Anany, Minister of Antiquities, and Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr 17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|15
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC