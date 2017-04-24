Egypt's Moez street hosts 1st festiva...

Egypt's Moez street hosts 1st festival of "Egyptian Heritage"

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Elham Salah el-Din, Head of the Museums Sector at the Ministry of Antiquities, noted that this festival highlights "the importance of traditional crafts in preserving the Egyptian identity." This festival comes under the patronage of Dr. Khaled el-Anany, Minister of Antiquities, and Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated Apr 17 ReneCat 1
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... Apr 10 CodeTalker 15
News California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc... Apr 5 Aline 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
News Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned... Apr 3 anonymous 6
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar '17 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,095 • Total comments across all topics: 280,661,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC