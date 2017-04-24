DUP and Sinn Fein clash over who to blame for public spending cuts
Sinn Fein's leader at Stormont Michelle O'Neill lambasted the Tories for "savage" spending reductions and accepted difficult choices lay ahead. Outgoing East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson said: "Sinn Fein brought down the Assembly, not over Renewable Heat Incentive , but due to their desire to avoid making any unpopular decisions.
