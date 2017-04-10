Dublin urged to oppose direct rule if...

Dublin urged to oppose direct rule if Stormont negotiations fail

Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

The Irish government must make clear to the UK government that direct rule is not an option if talks to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland fail, Gerry Adams has warned.

