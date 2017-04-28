Donald Trump will finally get to play a role in JFK conspiracy lore
Perhaps it's fitting that Donald Trump, the man who became the president thanks to the help of conspiracy radio hosts like Alex Jones and Michael Savage , now has the power to reveal thousands of documents related to the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy. Under a 1992 bill signed into law by former president George H.W. Bush, the federal government is obligated to disclose thousands of previously classified documents related to Kennedy's murder within the next six months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr 17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|15
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC