Donald Trump will finally get to play a role in JFK conspiracy lore

Perhaps it's fitting that Donald Trump, the man who became the president thanks to the help of conspiracy radio hosts like Alex Jones and Michael Savage , now has the power to reveal thousands of documents related to the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy. Under a 1992 bill signed into law by former president George H.W. Bush, the federal government is obligated to disclose thousands of previously classified documents related to Kennedy's murder within the next six months.

