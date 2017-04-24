Donald Trump may get second court pick

Read more: Boston Herald

Republican lawmakers and pundits are pushing the narrative that President Trump will get his second Supreme Court appointment in his first year in office, hinting that Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire in a matter of months. "I would expect a resignation this summer," Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley said at a National Association of Manufacturers meeting last week.

