Did you know Al Stewart in the 1960s? Singer wants to hear from era's musicians
The artist behind the Year of the Cat and Time Passages albums will be at the town's Pavilion Theatre on Tuesday, May 9. The last time he was at the Pavilion, he played the ballroom in the backing band for Tony Blackburn, who later gave up singing to become a DJ. "The last time I played Bournemouth Pavilion was about 54 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC