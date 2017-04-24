Delineating folk motifs following geometric forms
Promising printmaker Ruhul Karim Rumee's 6th solo exhibition titled "Proximity of Line" opened at Gallery Shilpangan, Dhanmondi in Dhaka recently. Rumee, an Assistant Professor of the Institute of Fine Arts, Chittagong University, completed his BFA and MFA with distinction from the Department of Print Making, Faculty of Fine Art, University of Dhaka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Junos Air Tomorrow - Check Out Who's Nominated
|Apr 17
|ReneCat
|1
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|15
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC