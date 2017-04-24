Delineating folk motifs following geometric forms

Promising printmaker Ruhul Karim Rumee's 6th solo exhibition titled "Proximity of Line" opened at Gallery Shilpangan, Dhanmondi in Dhaka recently. Rumee, an Assistant Professor of the Institute of Fine Arts, Chittagong University, completed his BFA and MFA with distinction from the Department of Print Making, Faculty of Fine Art, University of Dhaka.

