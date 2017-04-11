Delbert McClinton, Jesse Colin Young and More On Sale at City Winery Chicago
City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces Grammy Award-winner Delbert McClinton, Jesse Colin Young of the Youngbloods, a three-part concert series with Michelle Shocked at all four City Winery locations and more. The following shows go on sale to the public on Thursday, April 13 at noon at citywinery.com/chicago .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct...
|Mon
|CodeTalker
|23
|California Senate OKs Statewide Immigrant 'Sanc...
|Apr 5
|Aline
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry take on 'The Kenned...
|Apr 3
|anonymous
|6
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar '17
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC