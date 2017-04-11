Delbert McClinton, Jesse Colin Young and More On Sale at City Winery Chicago

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces Grammy Award-winner Delbert McClinton, Jesse Colin Young of the Youngbloods, a three-part concert series with Michelle Shocked at all four City Winery locations and more. The following shows go on sale to the public on Thursday, April 13 at noon at citywinery.com/chicago .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.