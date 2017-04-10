Debra Messing Says New 'Will & Grace' Will 'Celebrate All The Other Initials Of LGBTQ'

Debra Messing Says New 'Will & Grace'...

In an interview with The Huffington Post , Debra Messing said that the upcoming revival of Will & Grace will "celebrate all the other initials of LGBTQ." Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will reprise their roles as Will & Grace returns to NBC with 12 new episodes.

Chicago, IL

