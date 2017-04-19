Daniel O'Donnell: Back Home Again Tour Stops at the Palace Theatre

One of Ireland's best loved artists, Daniel O'Donnell is the first recording artist in the history of the UK Artist Album Chart to have charted at least one new album every year since 1988, an unprecedented and unbroken 29-year span. Known for his charismatic and engaging stage presence, O'Donnell has published more than 50 albums of his signature mix of country and Irish folk, amassing 30 "Top 30" albums over the course of his career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.