Dan Walsh Plays The Ram Folk Club and launches new album.

Nominated for Musician Of The Year at last year's BBC Folk Awards and touted as one of the finest banjo players in the UK as well as being a superb singer, songwriter and guitarist, Dan Walsh is described as 'the real deal' and as 'absolutely terrific' by Mark Radcliffe on BBC Radio 2. As well as many tours of the UK, he has also had successful tours in USA, Canada, Germany, India, Norway and New Zealand to his credit. Having made his name with the duo Walsh and Pound and now a member of the award winning Urban Folk Quartet, as well as guest appearances with Joss Stone, the Levellers and Seth Lakeman this unique and eclectic musician has stunned audiences across the world.

