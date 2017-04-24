Current music is poor quality - " Ofori Amponsah

Although some leading musicians such as Bisa Kdei, Kofi Kinaata, Shatta Wale and others are churning out well-composed hit tracks and keeping Ghanaian music scene bubbly, celebrated Highlife artiste Ofori Amponsah says a lot of the songs being released are lacking in quality and generally poor. Until his uneventful switch to gospel music a few years ago, Ofori Amponsah was noted for some of the finest Highlife compositions which won multiple awards.

